Revealed - details of super-secret Manchester United friendly including Luke Shaw's brace

Twitter was flooded with the news of a super-secret 11-a-side friendly game between Manchester United players at Old Trafford.

Left-back Luke Shaw revealed, in a detailed match report, what went down at Old Trafford over the weekend.

"I’m happy to set the record straight: it did end 4-4 and I did score twice," Shaw wrote on the official Man Utd website, adding that Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James were the other two scorers.

On the other side, both Marcus Rashford and Odion Ighalo bagged themselves a brace.

For Shaw, it was a step forward form the games the squad has been having at the training ground ever since the clubs were allowed to return to training after a three-month gap due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Speaking about his brace in the report, Shaw wrote: "To be fair, my first goal was decent. It was from a great cross by Bruno and my volley went straight in. I was happy with it. My other one was just getting forward, Juan [Mata] played it to me on the edge of the box, I took a touch and shot in. It was quite an open game, as you can probably gather, with a lot of space, since it was the first game back."