'Retire him out': Simon Doull makes another controversial statement despite Shubman Gill scoring 94 not out

Gujarat Titans moved one step closer to securing a spot in the playoffs with a convincing 56-run win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Shubman Gill's unbeaten 94 off 51 balls, including two boundaries and seven sixes, earned him the player of the match award.

Stop playing for milestones

However, former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Simon Doull criticized Shubman's performance, stating that if a batter is unable to hit big shots, teams should retire him. Despite Doull's comments, Shubman's innings was crucial in setting a formidable target for Lucknow Super Giants to chase.

“Shubman was getting tired. He wasn't able to hit the boundaries as much as he could. And it can happen. Listen, it might be controversial, but I am waiting for the day when a bloke gets 75 or 80 off 45 balls and is cooked after the afternoon heat, which is 45 degrees, and hence quite can't get there so he says 'Okay Tewatia, you are out there.' Retire him out,” Doull said, talking to Cricbuzz.

“I am saying time and time again, milestones don't matter in this game. I know people will still say hundred is a hundred. Yes, it is, but it's a hundred if you win. If you lose, it means jack. I feel we're just quite there when a guy says that he is tired and is not able to hit the boundaries. And if you have ammunition in the bank, then why not use it,” he added.

Gill-Saha lead landslide victory

Shubman Gill played a pivotal role in helping Gujarat Titans achieve their highest-ever total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the fourth-highest total in the 2023 season.

Wriddhiman Saha was not far behind Gill in terms of contribution, scoring 81 runs off just 43 balls, which included ten boundaries and four sixes.

Lucknow Super Giants failed to respond to the opening stand and were unable to take any wickets until the 15th over.

Despite Quinton de Kock's valiant effort, scoring 70 runs off just 41 balls, Lucknow Super Giants were unable to chase down the massive target of 228 set by the Gujarat Titans. They fell short, ending their innings at 171-7.

This was Gujarat's fourth win over Lucknow since 2022, and Gill's second-highest individual score for the team. The match was a crucial one for the Gujarat Titans, as it helped them move closer to sealing a place in the playoffs.