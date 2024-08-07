'Resign Gautam Gambhir': CSK Fans Army, Netizens Blast India Coach & Players After 1st ODI Series vs Sri Lanka In 27 Years

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had a terrible start to his stint with Rohit Sharma's team in one-day international cricket as they lost 2-0 against Sri Lanka in the 3-match series on Wednesday.

Chasing a challenging 249 for victory, India suffered a crushing defeat by 110 runs to lose their first ODI bilateral series against Sri Lanka since 1997.

Netizens on social media immediately started the blame game, with most pointing fingers at the Indian batters while the others criticising coach Gambhir for the defeat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Match Summary:

Left-arm spin all-rounder Dunith Wellalage wove a mesmerizing spell around the Indian batting order, leading Sri Lanka to a commanding 110-run victory in the third and final ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. This triumph marks Sri Lanka's first bilateral ODI series win against India since August 1997.

Sri Lanka, buoyed by half-centuries from Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis, set a formidable target of 248/7, their highest score in this series. Despite the promising start, the Indian batsmen faltered in their approach and struggled to read the spin, ultimately falling prey to Wellalage's masterful bowling.

Wellalage stuns Indian batters with 5-wicket haul

Wellalage delivered a stellar performance, claiming 5 wickets for just 27 runs, dismantling the Indian line-up. India’s batting woes were evident as they collapsed to a mere 138 runs in 26.1 overs, with only four players managing to reach double figures.

The victory not only highlights Wellalage's exceptional talent but also underscores the Indian team’s continued difficulties against quality spin bowling. This historic series win serves as a significant milestone for Sri Lanka, celebrating a long-awaited triumph over their formidable rivals.