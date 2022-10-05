'Request you to look at numbers': Rahul Dravid gives stern reply to scribe on Axar Patel question

Rahul Dravid | Photo Credit: PTI

India head coach Rahul Dravid came up with a brutal response to a journalist who had questioned the handlinig of Axar Patel in the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Indore on Tuesday, October 2.

Axar was used for only one over as South Africa posted a massive 227-3 in 20 overs.

Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouwstitched a 90-run stand for the 2nd wicket in quick time after South Africa lost their captain Temba Bavuma early.

Ashwin was the only bowler who conceded less than 10 runs per over as South Africa batters went berserk in front of small boundaries in Indore.

"Match-ups are important, they are important to us. Whether they are more important or not, it's for you guys to dig deep and look at what stats tell you about match-ups, about numbers of left-hand batsmen against left-arm spin. Maybe you might get some answers to that," Rahul Dravid said, responding to the journalist who asked about India's reliance on match-ups, after the defeat on Tuesday.

"A lot of teams use match-ups, not only us. Like us, a lot of other teams look and delve into stats, into numbers. I think if you dwell on some of those numbers, you might get some answers. I would really request you to maybe look at some of those numbers, deeply, as deeply as we do," he added.