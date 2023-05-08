Reports: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh agree to move 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly suffered a setback regarding this year's Asia Cup as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has backed the BCCI over moving the tournament from Pakistan. The BCCI had earlier refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to security concerns.

UAE likely to host Asia Cup in case of Pakistan's non-participation

According to Pakistan's Geo News, the SLC and BCB have interfered in the matter as discussions continue over the venue for the Asia Cup. It has also emerged that if Babar Azam and co. pull out of the competition, the UAE is likely to stage the tournament.

PCB Chief Najam Sethi and other officials have repeatedly raised concerns regarding the idea of playing the Asia Cup in a neutral country. Hence, the other boards supporting it comes as a major blow to the BCCI.

PCB chief Najam Sethi wants a middle solution to the problem:

Earlier, Sethi claimed that the Men in Green will not participate in the 2023 World Cup if India refuse to come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Hence, a proposed a solution amicable to all the parties involved.

"In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer. There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches."

Sri Lanka are the defending champions ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup.