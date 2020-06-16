'Remarkable role model': Twitter hails Marcus Rashford for his campaign to feed children

A campaign led by Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford forced the United Kingdom government to fund nearly Rs 1,154 crore extra to feed the needy children over the summer holidays.

Rashford, 22, cited the example of his own childhood experience of relying on free school lunches. His campaign, which drew support from celebrities, opposition politicians, pressed the government to continue the meal voucher program at the end of the school term in July.

"As a family, we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals and the kind actions of neighbours and coaches," he wrote in a letter to the government posted on Twitter.

The Red Devil's successful campaign earned him a lot of praise from the everyone - the celebrities, opposition politicians and even the rival fans and clubs.

Talking about his campaign Marcus took to Twitter to post an image in which he wrote: "This was never about me or you, this was never about politics, this was a cry out for help from vulnerable parents all over the country and i simply provided a platform for their voices to be heard."

"The wellbeing of our children should ALWAYS be a priority," he added.