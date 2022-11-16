e-Paper Get App
'The memories that you have left with me...': Relive the emotional moment when Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket on this day, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to International cricket on November 16, 2013 — 9 years ago on this day. 

The cricketer made billions fall in love with the sport and shouldered their expectations for more than two decades.

Emotional moment

Tendulkar played his last international match against West Indies in Mumbai. Fans present at the Wankhede and those watching on TV were left teary-eyed as Tendulkar made a highly emotional speech on the ground where he played his early cricket. 

While the nation recalls the day and emotional moment of Tendulkar calling it quits, videos of the emotional farewell speech went viral on social media.

Tendulkar made this speech after defeating WI. This was his farewell match at the home ground. He scored 74 runs in the last Test and fell short of 79 runs to reach 16,000 runs in Test cricket.

