Reliance Industries becomes India's largest company

New Delhi: Boosted by its consumer-facing businesses like organised retail and telecom, Reliance Industries ended state-owned Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) 10-year reign as India's largest company, topping the Fortune India 500 list.

With a revenue of Rs 5.81 lakh crore in 2018-19, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate also became the first privately-held and the only other company to become India's largest corporation apart from IOC for the first time in 10 years, Fortune India said.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was ranked third, same as in 2018. It was followed by State Bank of India, Tata Motors and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) -- all with no changes in their ranking between 2018 and 2019.

The list does not take into account subsidiaries of companies and so ONGC's ranking does not reflect those from its recently acquired Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) as well as ONGC Videsh Ltd.