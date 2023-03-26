Reliance Foundation Development League: PIFA Sports down India Rush 1-0

Mumbai, March 25: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC worked hard and tasted success as they managed to overcome India Rush Soccer Club by a slender 1-0 margin in a Reliance Foundation Development League 2022-2023 Mumbai Zone) regional match played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday morning.

After a barren first session, striker Viju Pawar scored an all-important winning goal in the 65th minute to secure PIFA Sports victory.

Later, in a Mumbai Football Association Third Division league match, CFCI Hedgewar Boys and Miners SC played out a tame goalless draw and shared two points.

Results - RF Development League: PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 1 Viju Pawar) beat India Rush Soccer Club 0,

Third Div: CFCI Hedgewar Boys 0 drew with Miners SC 0.