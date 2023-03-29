 Reliance Foundation Development League: Adekar lone strike in India Rush victory
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai, March 28: India Rush Soccer Club scored a goal in the second minute and did well to hang on to that advantage to snatch a close 1-0 win against Mumbai City FC in a hard-fought Reliance Foundation Development League 2022-2023 (Mumbai Zone) regional match, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

Striker Miit Adekar netted the decisive lone goal in the second minute which helped India Rush emerge victors.

Results – First Div: Companeroes SC ‘B’ 1 (Junaid Kadri) drew with India Rush SC 1 (Shahnawaz Ansari).

Third Div: SFA Foundation 1 ( ) beat South Mumbai FA 0.

Romy Academy 1 (Kevin B.) drew with Indian Football Club 1 (Vedant Kanojia).

Kalina Strikers 1 (Yash Shelar) drew with IIT Powai ‘A’ 1 (Raj Toraskar).

RF Development League: India Rush Soccer Club 1 (Miit Adekar) beat Mumbai City FC 0.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

