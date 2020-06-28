'Regret not having a word with him': Shoaib Akhtar on Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said he regrets not speaking to Sushant Singh Rajput, a Bollywood actor who recently committed suicide.

The 34-year-old was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Ever since his death, many have questioned the 'nepotism' in Bollywood that may have had an effect on Sushant.

Akhtar met Sushant in 2016, when the latter was set to appear in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story - Dhoni's biopic, which in fact was very successful at the box office.

"I met him in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. To be honest, he did not look very confident to me. He went past me with his head down when my friend told me he is doing MS Dhoni's film," said Akhtar in his YouTube video.