Reeth Risya topples Divya Deshpande; Ashwin Subramaniam best

Mumbai: India No.4 Reeth Risya, formerly from Chennai and now settled in Mumbai after marrying another international Sanil Shetty, came out from the brink to upstage top seed and another international, Divya Deshpande 4-3 to bag the women’s singles crown in the All India Balkan-Ji-Bari Dilip Sampat Memorial 5-Star Mumbai Suburban District Table Tennis Championships, here on Wednesday.

Divya, who relishes fast paced rallies, jumped to 3-0 lead before Reeth brought her best in the fourth which she won over extra points. Reeth’s winning this game, brought her confidence back as she went on to win the next two games with some breath-taking forehands smashes. However, the decider, turned out to be touch and go affair. Divya, who was on match point leading 10-8 and serving, not only messed up with her service, she let Reeth off the hook, who saved three match- points before she pocketed the game and tie 8-11, 6-11, 5-11, 15-13, 11-7, 11-6, 13-11.

The corresponding men’s singles final saw fast-rising Ashwin Subramaniam, seeded third, went on to outplay Ravindra Kotiyan, a former state champion, in straight games (11-4, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7) to bag the crown. Incidentally, Ashwin had to his battle hard against second seeded Bhavesh Apte (11-5, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 6-11, 11-6) in the semifinals. While Ravindra got a walkover from Shivam Das.

Results:

Men’s singles (Final): A Subramanian bt R Kotiyan 11-4, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7. (Semifinals): A Subramanian bt B Apte 11-5, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 6-11, 11-6; R Kotiyan w/o S Das. Sub-Juniors: (Final): (1)- R Shah bt Akshat Jain 11-7, 11-5, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7. (Semifinals): A Jain bt S Kasture 11-3, 11-4, 12-14, 11-8; R Shah bt M Nistalia 11-6, 11-3, 11-8, 12-210; Cadets: Y Yadav bt D Shah 11-1, 11-3, 11-7, 11-4. Cadet girls: M Singh bt S Salgaonkar 11-9, 9-11, 10-12, 11-2, 11-5, 11-8. Midget boys: V Thakkar bt Z Hasan 8-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8. Midget girls: A Redkar bt N Chaugule 6-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 15-13.

Women: (Final): R Rishya bt (1)-D Deshpande 8-11, 6-11, 5-11, 15-13, 11-7, 11-6, 13-11; (Semifinals): Divya Deshpande bt Shweta Joshi 11-7, 14-12, 11-5, 12-10; R Rishya bt A Basak 11-8, 14-12, 11-4, 10-12, 11-9.

Girls (Youth; Final): A Basak bt A Chande 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5, 11-4. (Semifinals): A Chande bt R Mirchandani 13-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-6, 12-14, 13-15, 11-5; A Basak bt P Amalsadiwala 11-8, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9. Juniors: (Final): R Mirchandani bt H Patel 11-4, 7-11, 13-11, 15-11, 11-5. (Semifinals): H Patel bt P Amalsadiwala 11-4, 6-11, 5-11, 11-3, 13-11, 11-5. R Mirchandani bt M Dalvi 8-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-3, 3-11, 11-7. Sun Juniors: (Final): A Chande bt M Dakvi 12-10, 3-11,11-8, 11-6, 8- 11, 11-5. (Semifinals): M Dalvi bt R Mirchandani 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5; A Chande bt H Patel 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8.