Reds grind out tough victory in Premier League

Sheffield: A howler from home goalkeeper Dean Henderson gave Liverpool a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, allowed Gini Wijnaldum's effort from the edge of the box squirm through his legs and trickle over the goalline.

The scoreline was harsh on a home side who tested Liverpool all afternoon, with Oli McBurnie, Callum Robinson and Oliver Norwood all testing Adrian.

Sadio Mane missed two golden chances for the visitors in the first half, while Henderson partially made up for his mistake by denying Mohamed Salah when he was one-on-one.

Liverpool's win was their 16th in succession in the league and extends their lead at the top to eight points ahead of champions Manchester City's trip to Everton later on Saturday. Two more wins and Liverpool will tie the record of 18 straight Premier League wins, set by Manchester City in 2017.

Despite taking the points, the visitors often looked lethargic, mis-hitting crosses, slicing shots and squandering possession on a ground where they had not won since 1990.

Before Henderson's error it even looked like promoted United might snatch a shock win, with Oliver Norwood drawing a fine save from Adrian and Callum Robinson twice going close as the Blades frequently threatened.

But Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was rewarded for his positivity after throwing on Divock Origi for Jordan Henderson after 64 minutes. The change left Liverpool with four up front and the Belgian played a pivotal part in the goal.

Picking up the ball on the left, his cross was headed out to Wijnaldum on the edge of the area. As the midfielder shot, there appeared no obvious danger but the otherwise impressive Henderson somehow allowed the ball to slip through his hands and between his legs. It was rough justice on United who were punished for one lapse in concentration in an otherwise excellent 90 minutes. The result put Liverpool on 21 points with United in 10th place on eight.