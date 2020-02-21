Red Bull Racing F1 signs Mumbai's Jehan Daruvala to Junior Program

Jehan had started the season on a strong note with a victory in the first round. A second consecutive victory and more podiums saw him briefly lead the F3 championship around the half way mark. He entered the last round at Sochi in Russia, with an outside chance at the title & minimum second almost assured.

Unfortunately, his car did not start the formation lap of the last race. Forced to start from the pitlane, 29th and last, Jehan drove arguably one of the best races of the season. He charged through the field climbing up from 29th to 9th on track but unfortunately, lost the runner up spot by a mere 1 point.

Jehan began his career with a stellar record in Karting. Soon after attending a program in Mumbai, he started karting in 2009.