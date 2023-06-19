'Red-Ball Still On My Checklist': Yuzvendra Chahal Still Harbouring Dreams Of Donning The Whites

Over the years, Yuzvendra Chahal has established himself as a highly successful player in white-ball cricket, earning accolades for his performances both for India and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With an impressive record as the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Chahal has made a significant impact since his international debut in 2016. Having played 72 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and claimed 121 wickets, along with 91 wickets in 75 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), his contributions to the limited-overs formats are undeniable.

Still dream of donning the whites

Despite his remarkable achievements in white-ball cricket, Chahal has yet to make his Test debut for India. In recent times, the Indian team has opted for other spinners such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav in the longer format, leaving Chahal without a chance to showcase his skills in Test cricket.

However, Chahal expressed his optimism and desire to represent India in red-ball cricket during an interaction with Crictracker. Despite not getting an opportunity thus far, he still holds hope for a chance to prove himself in the Test arena.

"Every cricketer has a dream of representing his/her team on the international platform. And they reach the pinnacle when they wear whites and play red-ball cricket. I have a similar dream too. I have achieved a lot in white-ball cricket, but red-ball is still on my checklist. I still have the dream of getting the tag of ‘Test cricketer' next to my name. I try to give my best in domestic and Ranji games so as to fulfill this dream of mine, and I hope to get the opportunity of representing the Indian Test team soon," Chahal said.

Some things are not in your hands

In addition to his absence from Test matches, Yuzvendra Chahal has yet to feature in a T20 World Cup match for the Indian cricket team. This represents a significant objective for the seasoned spinner to accomplish.

"That's fine, you know. Some things are not in your hands, so I don't ponder much upon that. My focus is on giving my best and performing well till the time I'm playing the game. Be it any match, my aim is to give my 100%. Selection is something that is not in our hands. Whether you're playing or not, once you wear the blue jersey and be a part of the squad, it always gives you a sense of confidence. At least you're there, and have to be ready for whatever is coming next," said Chahal.