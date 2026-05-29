Record Alert! Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Fastest Indian To 1000 IPL Runs After Qualifier 2 Show

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is now the fastest Indian to get to 1000 runs in the IPL after a stunning show of batting at Mullanpur. The 15-year-old reached the milestone in his 23rd innings, breaking Sai Sudharsan's record of 25 games. Overall, he is joint second with Lendl Simmons, behind Shaun Marsh's 21 games.

Fastest to 1000 IPL runs (by inns)

21 - Shaun Marsh

23 - Lendl Simmons

23 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

24 - Devon Conway

25 - Matthew Hayden

25 - Sai Sudharsan

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Suryavanshi’s latest feat further underlined the extraordinary rise of the teenage batter, who has emerged as one of the biggest stories of the IPL season. Known for his fearless strokeplay and attacking mindset, the youngster has consistently dominated bowling attacks despite his age.

Only former Australia opener Shaun Marsh has reached the milestone faster, having completed 1000 IPL runs in just 21 innings during his memorable stint with Kings XI Punjab.

Read Also Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shattered These Records During His Quickfire 97 In IPL 2026 Eliminator Vs SRH

Fewest balls taken to 1000 IPL runs

440 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

545 - Andre Russell

560 - Tim David

575 - Travis Head

575 - Phil Salt

594 - Heinrich Klaasen

604 - Virender Sehwag

The 15-year-old also reached the landmark in just 440 deliveries, shattering the previous record held by explosive West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who had needed 545 balls to complete 1000 IPL runs.

With records continuing to tumble, the teenager is quickly emerging as one of the brightest batting talents Indian cricket has produced in recent times. His ability to score at a breathtaking pace has already placed him alongside some of the most feared T20 hitters in world cricket.

He already has the Orange Cap with a mind-boggling 776 runs this season, surely breathing down an India debut soon.