Recalling the past, looking into future

Mumbai: National Gallery of Modern Art, in Central Mumbai, had a different look for a change. It was full of young blood waiting to hear from seniors all about the city. Mumbai's love affair with sports and its position as a preferred destination for showcasing and spectating some of the finest and most-watched sports in India.

The Mumbai has historically been a major sporting centre in the country, with sport and Mumbai co-existing in an intertwined reality, inseparable from each other.

From our colonial past wherein Gymkhanas brought together diverse sports in a singular space, to contemporary times where sports expos and sport management businesses are proliferating in the city and enhancing the sports ecosystem, the city has seen a marked evolution of its sports culture.

And it was Ayesha Billimoria, the athlete and sports trainer and Influencer, Digvijay Kathiwada Co-Founder, Kathiwada Arts and Sports (KAS) and Founder, Sportsqvest, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director, Procam International Pvt. Ltd. Vivek Singh, along with Sports/Features Writer-Editor Arun Janardhan and Chief Operations Officer, KheloMore Ujwal Deole went through the past and present. The master of ceremony was none other than Radio Producer and Host Hrishikesh Kannan.

All these gave the Gen-next a feel of what the city was and what the future looks like.The experts went down the memory lane from Kanga League to Harris Shield in cricket to Rovers Cup in football to Aga Khan hockey, a few well-known tournaments of which some have become history.

Thanks to, AVID’s Multipolis Mumbai Series that decode the past while looking to the future and finding novel ways of engaging, interacting with and reenergising the city that we love.

The original nine-part series, which began in 2012, examined how architecture, music, food, theatre, fashion, environment, literature, innovation, and film which have influenced by the city.