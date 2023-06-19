 'Realized Later That I Shouldn’t Have Done This': Avesh Khan On Tossing His Helmet In IPL 2023
Sports

Avesh Khan recalls his helmet tossing incident of IPL 2023, claiming that it happened in the heat of the moment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Avesh Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan regrets throwing his helmet on the ground after the thrilling victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2023. Avesh revealed that emotions overtook him in that situation as it happened in the heat of the moment.

The right-arm speedster was the last man alongside Ravi Bishnoi on the crease as he pinched a bye to drive LSG past the 212-run target off the final delivery of the game. After reaching the non-striker's end and registering a one-wicket victory, the 26-year-old tossed his helmet on the ground in frustration.

During a chat with the Indian Express, the youngster said:

"Yeh social media mein mera mahool bana rehta hai and helmet incident thoda jyada hogaya tha. I realised later that I shouldn’t have done this. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad that yaar yeh sab cheez nahi karna tha."

Avesh Khan talks about the struggles of a fast bowler:

Talking about fast bowling, the 26-year-old opined that plenty of work goes into becoming a successful fast bowler and that a player must adhere to discipline to have consistent results. He elaborated:

"A fast bowler always tries to be at his peak and it’s not easy. Lot goes behind the scenes, be it following a diet, following proper schedule, taking 8-9 hours sleep. You need proper training and proper recovery too. It looks simple but it’s very tough. When playing domestic cricket, it’s hard to say I won’t bowl much or will bowl only certain number of overs. I bowled 30-35 overs on an average during Ranji Trophy games. There is travel and a one day break before you recover for the next game."

Avesh is likely to get a nod for the limited-overs leg of the West Indies tour next month.

