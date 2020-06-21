Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Where and when to watch the La Liga fixture live in India

Real Madrid will look forward to making the most out of Barcelona's draw against Sevilla last night, as Los Blancos play Real Sociedad away from home at Reale Arena.

Zinedine Zidane's men are currently second on the La Liga table with 62 points in 29 games, just three points below Barcelona. With Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio back from injuries, Real Madrid will look to level the playing field with a win.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad, who lost 0-2 to Alaves in their last clash, stand sixth in the league table with 47 points.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, June 21 (Monday, June 22 India), 2020.

Where will the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match take place?

The match will take place at Reale Arena.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Eibar match begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Real Madrid vs Eibar match in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channels will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Real Madrid vs Eibar match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on La Liga and Real Madrid's official Facebook pages.