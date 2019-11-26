Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UCL: Where and when to watch the live streaming of the match

It's the kind of game where you can confirm you're on a good run. We want to win because we're at home and we want to play good football.

"I want to see my side play 90 minutes at their best," Zidane said to ESPNFC.

Zidane also reveals out his love towards PSG forward Kyliann Mbappe who had talks on moving to the Spanish Capital during the summer window transfer.

"You know that I've known Mbappe for a long time and that I'm in love with him as a person because of when he came here on trial a long time ago," said Zidane.

Where and When is Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will the match between Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain start?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. For online useres the live streaming will be aired on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.