Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, UCL: Where and when to watch the live streaming of the match

Zinedine Zidane's side will be aiming to book their slot in the knockout stage when they host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
PSG have already qualified in the round of 16 pool winning all of their four games including a 3-0 triumph over Real Madrid at home. The Los Blancos are just a win shy for qualifying from Group A with The Parisians.
Despite losing to PSG in their opening game the Spaniards won't look at this match as a revenge. As Zidane has clearly mentioned that his team will intend to play a high quality game and win at home.
It's the kind of game where you can confirm you're on a good run. We want to win because we're at home and we want to play good football.
"I want to see my side play 90 minutes at their best," Zidane said to ESPNFC.
Zidane also reveals out his love towards PSG forward Kyliann Mbappe who had talks on moving to the Spanish Capital during the summer window transfer.
"You know that I've known Mbappe for a long time and that I'm in love with him as a person because of when he came here on trial a long time ago," said Zidane.
Where and When is Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain?
The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Santiago Bernabeu.
What time will the match between Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain start?
The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live streaming Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain in India (TV channels)?
The Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. For online useres the live streaming will be aired on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)