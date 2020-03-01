Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Vinicius Jr, Mariano Diaz inspire 2-0 El Clasico win at Santiago Bernabeu

The clash between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona saw the former winning 2-0 with Vinicius Junior taking the lead in the 71st minute and a stoppage time goal from substitute Mariano Diaz at Santiago Bernabeu.

With this win, Madrid claimed the top spot in La Liga standings.

Former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Bernabeu to witness Barcelona's defeat after coronavirus outbreak affected Juventus league fixtures.