 Real Madrid vs Atalanta Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch UEFA Super Cup 2024 Match In India? Featuring Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid vs Atalanta Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch UEFA Super Cup 2024 Match In India? Featuring Kylian Mbappe

Here's everything need to know about the UEFA Super Cup live streaming, timing, Venue and much more

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Atalanta will be eyeing for their first European club trophy of the season when they face off against each other in the UEFA Super Cup.  The match between both teams will be played at Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw.

The biggest attraction of this contest will be Kylian Mbappe. The France captain made his dream move from Paris Saint Germain to Los Blancos in the summer as a free agent.

Real Madrid and Atalanta have faced each other twice and both times Carlo Ancelotti’s team has won the contest. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Details about when & where to watch the Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Super Cup Match 

When to Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Super Cup Match?

The UEFA Super Cup match will take place on August 15, Thursday. 

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Super Cup Match?

The live telecast of the match will happen on Sony Sports network. The live streaming of Real Madrid vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 final will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. 

What Time will the Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Super Cup Match be shown?

The Real Madrid vs Atalanta UEFA Super Cup Match will be aired live in India at at 12:30 AM (IST)

