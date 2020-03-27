Real Madrid offer Santiago Bernabeu as storage facility for medical supplies in fight against coronavirus

Spanish giant Real Madrid has offered its home ground Santiago Bernabeu as a storage facility for medical supplies to combat the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 24,000 lives worldwide.

The tally of total positive cases in Europe surged past 2,50,000 on Thursday as Spain becomes the second-worst affected country after Italy in the region.

"All of the stored supplies will be passed on to the Spanish health authorities, under the authority of the Spanish government, so that the resources, so necessary in the current health emergency situation, are employed in the best and most efficient manner," Read Madrid said in a statement.

At least 4,089 people have now died from coronavirus in Spain with a total of 56,188 cases recorded, according to Spanish Health Ministry data released Thursday, CNN reported.

Spain continues to be the country with the second-highest number of fatalities from coronavirus, surpassed only by Italy.