Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro to join Manchester United for €60m: Report

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is reportedly set to join Manchester United after Real Madrid accepted a €60m bid from the English club.

Manchester United are are finalising a four-year deal with an option until 2027.

Casemiro will undergo a medical and then will travel to Manchester during the weekend.

Earlier, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Casemiro wants to leave the Spanish club.

Speaking at a news conference, Ancelotti said Casemiro is in negotiations for a move. He didn't specifically mention United.

"For what he's done for this club, for the person that he is, we have to respect his wishes," Ancelotti said. "There are negotiations at the moment, nothing is official, he's still a Real Madrid player.

"But it's clear that his desire is to leave and if he leaves, if he finds an agreement, we have the means to replace him." The 30-year-old Casemiro has been at Madrid since 2013 and is regarded as one of the world's best holding midfielders.