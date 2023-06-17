'Ready And Eager To Face This New Challenge': Lionel Messi Looking Forward To Playing In America

Lionel Messi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

After his planned return to Barcelona fell through, Lionel Messi is looking forward to the next stage of his career as he gets ready to join Major League Soccer (MLS). The star footballer has signed a contract in the league worth reportedly between $125m-$150m.

The 35-year-old made the announcement that, once his deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30, he will sign with Inter Miami CF, a team that is partially owned by retired football great David Beckham. Messi stated his eagerness and ready for the challenges that the United States will present.

Speaking to Argentinian TV Publica, Messi admitted considering a return to Barcelona, but is content with the decision they have made now.

"I'm well. Initially, we had a different idea [to return to Barcelona]. We're happy with the decision we have taken. I'm ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change. (The decision] was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing. We're happy."

Lionel Messi reveals 2022 Fifa World Cup was his final shot at winning it for the national team:

The veteran footballer revealed that he endured lot of suffering at the keenness to win the World Cup for Argentina and is relieved to have achieved it last year. Messi added:

"If I'm being honest, had we not won the World Cup, I would no longer be playing for the national team. I can't leave the national team as a world champion. I want to enjoy this. I didn't cry but I suffered a lot. I had very hard times, but I always had the desire to win something with the national team. I knew in my mind that I would achieve it."

Messi scored seven goals last year as Argentina won the final by beating France.