RCB vs LSG: 1 run needed from 1 ball, Harshal Patel tries to mankad non-striker, fails miserably; gets trolled |

Harshal Patel, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler, has become the subject of widespread trolling on social media after his failed attempt to mankad Ravi Bishnoi during the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday.

The incident happened in the final over of the match when LSG required just five runs to win. Harshal, in an attempt to get the non-striker Bishnoi out, tried to mankad him but was unsuccessful as he had completed his follow-through action. The run-out came a little too late, and Bishnoi survived.

The incident sparked a huge reaction on social media, with fans slamming Harshal for squandering a glorious chance that could have taken the game to a super-over. Harshal Patel's failed mankad attempt during the IPL match against LSG has not only cost his team the match but also earned him widespread criticism and trolling on social media.

Let's all laugh at @HarshalPatel23 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Man fumbled a mankad 😭😭😭😭😭. Ee sala cup nam de 🥶 🥶🥶🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BAphDkHcRt — V. (@Messilizer9021) April 10, 2023

Doing Mankad Like R Ashwin Is Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea 😂 #HarshalPatel #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/M1XOrnq7GQ — Oggy 💙 (@SirOggyBilla) April 10, 2023

This is sickening from #RCB. Over the years with match winners like ABD, Kohli & Gayle you couldn't win a Trophy. If you can't even Mankad. I think you are Jinxed.#RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/YTGCHM40z6 — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 10, 2023

About LSG's win over RCB

Lucknow Super Giants' thrilling victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Monday left fans on the edge of their seats. The LSG franchise chased down 212 runs to win by a single wicket in the last ball of the match, becoming the highest successful run-chase in the T20 league's history.

Last over drama in the match

In the final over, LSG needed five runs to win, and they lost two wickets to add to the excitement. During the over, RCB bowler Harshal Patel had a chance to mankad LSG's Ravi Bishnoi, but the run-out came too late after he had completed his follow-through. As per the law, a non-striker batter cannot be mankaded after the bowler has completed his follow-through action. This sparked a backlash on social media as fans criticized Patel for missing out on a potential game-changing moment.

LSG's incredible run-chase

Despite losing two wickets in the final over, LSG managed to win the match with a leg-bye. After Patel's attempt to run out Bishnoi failed, a fumble from RCB's Dinesh Karthik allowed Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to go for a leg-bye, taking LSG to a thrilling victory.

High-scoring match

The match was high-scoring, with RCB posting 212 runs on the board, thanks to impressive performances by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. In response, LSG's Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni were the top scorers, leading their team to victory.

LSG's historic victory has taken them to the top of the IPL 2023 standings, while RCB has dropped down to the seventh spot. The nail-biting finish to the match and the controversy surrounding Harshal Patel's run-out attempt have added to the excitement of this year's IPL.