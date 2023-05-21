RCB vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Rain stands in the way of RCB's qualification, MI going strong against SRH

21 May 2023 07:04 PM IST
Fans' hopes rise as drizzle stops at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Cut-off time for a five-over contest announced as 10:56 pm.
21 May 2023 07:04 PM IST
Toss delayed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium
21 May 2023 06:45 PM IST
Intensity of rain reduced at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Drizzling continues
21 May 2023 06:45 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)