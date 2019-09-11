Rayaan Razmi, Shahyan Razmi on top of chart

Mumbai: The Razmi brothers, Rayaan and Shahyan, both of Radio Club finished as Maharashtra’s number one and number two junior ranked snooker players.
The 17-year-old Rayaan, defended his title and retained the top position, as he produced some impressive performances to win all his three matches in the junior snooker semi-final round-robin league of the BSAM organised Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the P J Hindu Gymkhana billiards room.
The 14-year-old Shahyan and Khar Gymkhana cueists Sparsh Pherwani and Sumehr Mago completed the league with one win and two defeats. However, Shahyan, with a better frame win/loss frame difference of minus one (frame won 6, frame lost 7) as compared to Sprash’s minus two (FW 5, FL 9) claimed the second position. Sumehr with a frame difference of minus three finished as the number four ranked player.
Results (Sfs): Rayaan Razmi (Radio Club) bt Shahyan Razmi (Radio Club) 3-2 (15-62, 38-68, 66(48)-18, 69-36, 62-22); Sumehr Mago (Khar Gymkhana) bt Sparsh Pherwani (Khar Gymkhana) 3-1 (65-03, 68-23, 00-78, 74-28); Shahyan Razmi bt Sumehr Mago 3-1 (26-66, 70-25, 79-22, 53-18); Rayaan Razmi bt Sparsh Pherwani 3-1 (90-01, 02-83(52), 66-33, 81-36); Rayaan Razmi bt Sumehr Mago 3-0 (63-06, 59-28, 69(57)-42); Sparsh Pherwani bt Shahyan Razmi 3-1 (60-71, 83-37, 68-10, 58-14).
