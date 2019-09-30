Ravindra Kotiyan, Mamata Prabhu emerge champions

MUMBAI: Ravindra Kotiyan, State men’s champion in 2017, made a brilliant comeback after a break, as he bagged the men’s singles title in the Khar Gymkhana-All Mumbai 4-Star Ranking Table Tennis tournament, at Khar Gymkhana on Sunday.

He emphatically showed his class, while lowering the colours of top-seeded Jignesh Rahatwal (11-8, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9) in the semi-finals and followed it by making short work of Parthav Kelkar with a straight games (11-6, 11-6, 11-7, 11-8) win to clinch the top honours.

Meanwhile, former international Mamata Prabhu from Bank of Baroda carried her good form as she dominated the women’s category. After putting out collegian Aditi Sinha in the semi-finals, Mamata had to use all her experience to down Reeth Rishya, a two-time national junior champion from Chennai.

Shivam Das defeated top-seed Parthav Kelkar in youth boys’ finals 7-11, 14-16, 11-9, 11-8, 11-5, 12-14, 12-10.