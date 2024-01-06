Ravindra Jadeja Takes Vintage Ride On Bullock Cart After Returning From South Africa; Watch Video

Ravindra Jadeja riding a bullock cart | Credits: Instagram/Ravindra Jadeja

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is spending quality time at home during his international break after returning from South Africa following the two-match Test series, which ended in 1-1 draw.

Jadeja was part of the Indian team that won the historic Test match against Proteas at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Rohit Sharma-led side defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test to become the first Asian team to win a Test match in Cape Town.

In a video posted by Ravindra Jadeja on his Instagram handle, the Indian all-rounder can be seen going for a 'Vintage Ride' on his bullock cart in his hometown in Rajkot.

Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion due to back spasm and Ravichandran Ashwin was slotted into playing XI. However, Jadeja made available for selection for the second Test and replaced Ashwin in the team.

The Cape Town Test was wrapped in just 2 days, with 106.2 overs being played between two sides. This has recorded as the shortest match in the history of Test Cricket, shattering previous record of 109.2 overs between Australia and South Africa in 1935 at MCG.