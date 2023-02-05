Ravindra Jadeja opens up on missing T20 World Cup due to knee injury: 'Arrey Yaar, I wish I was there'; Watch

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is finally back where he belongs, with the national team. The cricketer had been out of action since the the Asia Cup 2022 in August due to a lingering knee issue for which he had to undergo surgery after leaving the tournament mid-way in the United Arab Emirates.

But Jadeja is slowly getting back full fitness and joined the Indian Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

Jadeja gave an interview to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) where he opened up on his injury layoff and how much he missed being with Team India in last year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Jadeja tells his story to the BCCI

"I was eagerly waiting to make a comeback and play for India. I had been struggling with my knee for sometime, so surgery was needed. I had to take the decision whether to go for the surgery before the World Cup or after.

"Doctors advised me to do it before the World Cup because chances were less of playing at the World Cup had I not got the surgery done. So, I made up my mind to go for it," said Jadeja in a video for BCCI.TV.

"The period after that was tough. Rehab, training; you have to do regularly. You have thoughts like when will I be fit when not.

'I wish I was there'

"When you watch a match on TV, you realise 'Arrey yaar, I wish I was there'. All those thoughts come to mind. These little things motivate you that you have to come back as soon as possible in the team," added Jadeja.

The 34-year-old returned to the cricket field after almost 5 months as he played his first competitive match last month in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu where he picked up 8 wickets, inlcuding a 7-for in the second innings, apart from the 15 and 25 runs he scored with the bat but his team still lost the Elite Group B encounter in Chennai.

He is expected to take the field for India next in the first of four Tests against Australia in Nagpur on February 9.

