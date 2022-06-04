Ravi Shastri plans to take his daughter for a ride in restored Audi100 that he won in 1985

The restored Audi100, which Ravi Shastri won in 1985 | Pic: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri had a nostalgic moment when he got his Audi100, which he had won in 1985, restored and said that he plans to take his daughter for a ride in it.

The former India coach won the Audi after being named Player of the Tournament in India's famous victory at the 1985 World Championship of cricket.

Led by Sunil Gavaskar, Team India had defeated Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament by eight wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“The best thing about this is that my daughter saw the car for the first time ever in her life. She sat in it for the first time. In the days to come, I shall take her for a spin in it. In some sense, the circle of life would be complete,” Shastri was quoted as saying by MSN.com

"This is as nostalgic as it can get! This is a national asset. This is #TeamIndia's @AudiIN @SinghaniaGautam," tweeted Ravi Shastri.