Ravi Shastri bombshell revelations during time as India coach: 'Seven years was never invited for a selection meeting'

During his two terms as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri admitted to not attending any selection meetings. Shastri held the position for seven years, first as team director and then as head coach, until he was replaced by Rahul Dravid following India's exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup. In a recent ESPNCricinfo interview, Shastri was asked about the actual selection process, and his response caught the host of the chat show off guard.

Never invited for a selection meeting

"I have zero first-hand experience [of attending selection meetings]," he said. "Seven years I was part of the team, I never went near a selection meeting. I wasn't invited either. I think in the long run, yes, [a coach should be invited],” he said.

"You spend a lot of time with the boys, it's important, even if not in voting capacity, but to hear what the selectors are thinking, what their train of thought is and then to decide what could be the right thing for the side. I have zero idea how it starts, how it finishes, or who are there in the meeting. From what I gather, there were a lot of people [in the meetings], over the last three-four years, inside selection meetings, not supposed to be there, against the constitution, but pitched up."

Trust of players was important

On the other hand, Shastri highlighted that if he had attended the selection meetings, it could have impacted his rapport with the cricketers.

"I needed the trust of the players. If a player knew I was a selector or could influence a selector/chairman of the committee, will he open up to me? Will he have the same trust in me? There could be a certain people who will come and still be open and upfront, there could be certain people who might not want to, and I don't blame them because they may have some reservations.”

"From my point of view, that's why I thought it's best to stay away, but in the long run, especially when a team is in the rebuilding stage, it's extremely important that a coach who spends a lot of time with the players within the confines of the dressing room can give some valuable inputs."