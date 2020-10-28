Ravi Shastri asks Suryakumar Yadav to be patient about national team call up

On Monday, the selection committee announced the squads for all three formats for the upcoming series between India and Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav did not find a place in the white-ball squad and as a result, many users on social media started to ask as to why Suryakumar has not been selected even after consistent performances in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL).

India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday had slammed Suryakumar Yadav's omission from the squad for the Australia tour and said it looks like there are different rules for different people.

Harbhajan also ended up asking the selectors to go and see Suryakumar Yadav's records in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Don't know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI. I request all the selectors to see his records," Harbhajan had tweeted.