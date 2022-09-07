'Rashid Khan's numbers aren't flattering': Aakash Chopra on Aghanistan ace spinner's bowling in powerplay

Rashid Khan | Photo: Twitter/@ICC

Afghanistan faces Pakistan in a must-win game to keep their hopes alive in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

The match will see the likes of Rashid Khan take on Babar Azam, two players who have not had quite the tournament they would have hoped for.

However, they are big match players and this could be the perfect opportunity. With the tactical warfare already in motion, all eyes will be on Pakistan vs Afghanistan, with Pakistan eyeing a place in the highly anticipated finals of the Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Game Plan', former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra spoke about how Afghanistan can use their bowlers effectively against the Pakistan batting line-up and how important a role Rashid Khan will play in Afghanistan's match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022,

"I say Mujeeb will bowl there, as he will bowl the first over, he will start in the powerplay overs. Nabi might think about Rashid Khan and then might end up resisting the temptation, because Rashid's numbers over the Power Play overs are not very flattering," he said.

Different role for Rashid Khan

"Secondly, you already have a different role for Rashid, almost set in stone; that you have to bowl the middle overs, maybe an over in the back five because what you are up against is a very quality batting line-up. So, it is not just about the top three, Khushdil is in form, Nawaz scores runs, Asif really has not failed in a run chase. So, you know this team has got the power. Yes mercurial, but Rashid has a very different role to play," he added.

Aakash further spoke about how Pakistan will use their bowlers efficiently to try and curb the firepower of the Afghan batsmen. "Their bowling attack looks quite alright. If Hazarathullah Zazai is there for a little longer, if Najibullah Zadran comes in a little early, then they have the option of going to Iftikhar and asking him to bowl his over. He is someone who will give you a few overs of off-spin, so they do have the option, but what is in Pakistan's favour, in my opinion, is their fast bowling. Of course, the pitch is not suited for faster bowlers, but then Madhushanka got two wickets, so you can still go in and do your thing, at least be economical, so that the bulk of your wickets is taken by the two spinners. So, Pakistan, even though they have only two spinners, still have a very potent attack." Pakistan and Afghanistan will lock horns in their Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2922 on Wednesday.

Slow start for Afghanistan

Afghanistan has not had a good start to their Super 4 phase. After recording wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group Stage, they started their Super Four campaign with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan on the other hand had a superb start to their Super Four campaign. They reached this stage of the tournament after a loss to India in their campaign opener and a thumping 155-run win over Hong Kong. Pakistan began their Super Four campaign with a five-wicket win over India.

