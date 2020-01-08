Rashid Khan scripts his third hat-trick in T20s

Adelaide: Afghanistan and Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Rashid Khan on Wednesday scripted his third hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Rashid dismissed Jack Edwards, James Vince and Jack Edwards on successive balls to achieve the feat.

BBL's official handle tweeted the video of Rashid's hat-trick and captioned the post as - "He's done it! A hat-trick for Rashid Khan! What a moment #BBL09".