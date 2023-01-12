e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRape-accused former Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane gets bail

Rape-accused former Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane gets bail

Sandeep Lamichhane was arrested from Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu on October 6 in the rape case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane was arrested on Thursday | ANI
A Nepal court on Thursday granted bail to cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who is accused of raping a minor girl. The 25-year-old sportsperson has refuted all allegations.

Lamichhane was arrested from Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu on October 6 in the rape case.

Lamichhane "will be released tomorrow (Friday) on a bail of Rs 2 million with certain conditions on his travelling abroad,” said Saroj Ghimire, advocate for the suspended Nepal cricket star.

article-image

Rape Case Background

A 17-year-old girl had filed a case against Lamichhane on September 6 last year. She alleged that Lamichhane took her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal where she was raped the same night.

Two days after the formal complaint, the Kathmandu police got an arrest warrant against him. On the same day, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended Lamichhane.

Lamichhane was named captain of Nepal last year. He also led formerly the Nepal Under-19 team in 2016 during the Asia Cup and then in 2017 for the Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier.

article-image

