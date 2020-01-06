Ranveer Singh wishes ‘legend’ Kapil Dev in a ‘special’ way

The man who led India to its first-ever World Cup win, Kapil Dev, celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday. One of the most inspiring cricketers of all time, Kapil has inspired several youngsters in pursuing cricket as a career.

The movie, ’83, which is set to be released later this year, is a sports drama which tells the story of how captain Kapil Dev and his men managed to do the impossible and conquer the World Cup in 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh will be portraying the legend, while Deepika Padukone will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

Having spent a lot of time together for the movie, Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev have gotten to know each other quite well. As a result, on Kapil’s birthday, Ranveer posted a memorable birthday wish wherein he shared photos from the sets of the movie.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday, legend! Thank you for showing us the way. You made us proud. Now it's our turn."