Ranveer Singh wishes ‘legend’ Kapil Dev in a ‘special’ way

The man who led India to its first-ever World Cup win, Kapil Dev, celebrated his 61st birthday on Monday. One of the most inspiring cricketers of all time, Kapil has inspired several youngsters in pursuing cricket as a career.
The movie, ’83, which is set to be released later this year, is a sports drama which tells the story of how captain Kapil Dev and his men managed to do the impossible and conquer the World Cup in 1983. In the movie, Ranveer Singh will be portraying the legend, while Deepika Padukone will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.
Having spent a lot of time together for the movie, Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev have gotten to know each other quite well. As a result, on Kapil’s birthday, Ranveer posted a memorable birthday wish wherein he shared photos from the sets of the movie.
He wrote, “Happy Birthday, legend! Thank you for showing us the way. You made us proud. Now it's our turn."
Speaking to IANS earlier, Ranveer Singh had said, “I think what I gained from Kapil sir has been invaluable. There is no other way I'd do it. I am very fortunate, privileged and honoured that he welcomed me into his home. He was warm, welcoming and forthcoming. Everything I gained from him during those days is going to be invaluable for the construction of my performance.”
Previously, Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh had both shared photos from their meetings.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)