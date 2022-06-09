e-Paper Get App

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai seal semifinal spot, bowl out Uttarakhand for 69

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 01:51 PM IST
Pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (3-11), Tanush Kotian (3-13) and Shams Mulani (3-15) helped Mumbai skittle out Uttarakhand for 69 and register a massive 725-run win in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy on Thursday.

Chasing 795 for victory, only wicketkeeper Shivam Khurana (25) and Kunal Chandela (21) reached the double-figure mark as they were bowled out in 27.5 overs on Day Four.

After the third day's play, Mumbai's overall lead stood at a staggering 794 runs. With that, they seemed to have one foot in the semi-final.

After Mumbai posted a mammoth 647-8 declared in their first essay courtesy of a maiden double hundred by debutant Suved Parkar, in-form Mulani run riot as Uttarakhand was bundled out for a meagre 114 in their first innings.

