Ranji Trophy: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's minister Manoj Tiwary slams ton against Jharkhand

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
Manoj Tiwary | @Tasirul_Momin1 Twitter

India cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who is also Mamata Banerjee's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports in West Bengal, notched up a century for the state team in their second innings of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash against Jharkhand in Bengaluru on Friday.

Tiwary’s 152-ball ton included 14 boundaries and one six. Coming to bat on Day 5 with Bengal reeling at 129-4, he and Abhishek Porel added 72 for the fifth wicket before the latter was dismissed on 34 by Shahbaz Nadeem.

Earlier, courtesy of an impressive performance by the bowlers, Bengal obtained a massive 475-run first-innings lead. The overall lead after the day's play stood at a staggering 551 runs.

The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side seemed to have put one foot in the semi-final.

Bengal, who declared their first innings at 773-7, had created a global first-class record, when all the nine batsmen, who took guard, scored half-centuries.

