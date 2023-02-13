Ranji Trophy Final: Jaydev Unadkat set to lead Saurashtra, here's how the pacer made a return to international cricket

Left arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat who has been released from the Indian Test squad for the ongoing Border Gavaskar series against Australia is set to join up with his Ranji team Suarahstra. Unadkat who was in squad for the first two Tests against Australia was released so he could lead his side in the Ranji Trophy Final against Bengal. Unadkat will lead Saurashtra in final on 16th Februray at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Saurashtra had last won the domestic first-class championships during the 2019/20 season. Unadkat was the highest wicket-taker during the season with 67 scalps.

Nascent years

Jaydev Unadkat is an Indian cricketer who has made a name for himself in the world of Indian cricket with his impressive left-arm fast-bowling skills. Born on October 18, 1991, in Surat, Gujarat, Unadkat started playing cricket at a young age and quickly caught the attention of selectors with his impressive performance in the local leagues.

Unadkat made his first-class debut for Saurashtra in 2010, and his consistent performance in the domestic circuit earned him a call-up to the Indian cricket team in the same year. He made his debut for India in a Twenty20 international match against South Africa and was a part of the Indian squad that won the 2010 World Twenty20.

IPL

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Unadkat was first bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011, but it was with the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 that he made a name for himself. He took 24 wickets in the tournament and was one of the standout performers for the team. His impressive performance in the IPL earned him a place in the Indian squad for the 2017 Champions Trophy, where he was part of the team that made it to the final.

Pace prowess

Over the years, Unadkat has established himself as a reliable left-arm fast bowler and has been a regular member of the Indian cricket team. He is known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and his accuracy, making him a valuable asset for any cricket team. He has also developed the art of yorkers, which makes him even more dangerous in the death overs.

Unadkat is known for his hard work and dedication to the sport. His work ethic is what sets him apart from other cricketers. He is also known for his humility and his never-say-die attitude, which has endeared him to fans and cricket lovers all over the world.

Comeback to National fold

Unadkat had made his comeback to the India Test side after almost 12 years as he replaced wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the second game against Bangladesh in Dhaka in December last year.

