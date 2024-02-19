Ranji Trophy 2024: MP Marches Into Knockout Round With Massive 256-Run Victory Against Feeble J&K |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Table-topper Madhya Pradesh marched into the knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy tournament with a thumping 256-run victory against Jammu and Kashmir in their seventh and last group D match played here at Indore’s Holkar Stadium on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh will take on Andhra Pradesh in the quarterfinal match to be played at the same venue between February 23 and 27. Andhra Pradesh emerged second in Elite Group B.

The victory was largely thanks to a brilliant century from Harsh Gawali (147), opener Yash Dubey (68), Rishabh Chouhan (61) and skipper Shubham Sharma (55), who led the team to a commanding victory. MP's bowlers also played a crucial role in restricting J&K to a low total, securing their spot in the next round of the tournament.

With four wins and three draws out of seven matches, Madhya Pradesh comfortably entered the quarterfinal round with 32 points, way ahead of their fellow teams.

Their strong performance throughout the group stage showcased their dominance and skill on the field. Even in the match against Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh made a strong comeback after conceding a 42-run lead in their first inning.

On the fourth-day final day of the match, Madhya Pradesh resumed their innings with 409 runs for eight wickets, losing the remaining two batsmen, adding 13 runs to their overnight score, and putting 381 runs on target against the visitors.

In response, J&K's innings crumbled to 124 runs for eight wickets in 24.3 overs. With Rohit Sharma and captain Shubham Khajuria absent, Madhya Pradesh was declared the winners. Harsh Gawli was adjudged the Man of the Match for his exceptional 147-run knock, leading MP to a resounding victory.

For Madhya Pradesh, Kumar Kartikeya and Kulwant Khejroliya scalped three wickets apiece, while Avesh Khan took two wickets. Harsh Gawli adjudged man of the match for his 147 runs knock.

MADHYA PRADESH FIRST INNINGS: 200 all out in 65.4 overs

JAMMU & KASHMIR FIRST INNINGS: 242 all out in 60.4 overs

MADHYA PRADESH SECOND INNINGS: 422 all out in 133.1 overs

Jammu & Kashmir Second Innings: (Target 381 runs) Vivrant Sharma c Dubey b Kartikeya 9, Musaif Ajaz c Jain b Avesh Khan 1, Fazil Rashid † c †Mantri b Avesh Khan 14, Abdul Samad c Khejroliya b Kartikeya 20, Shubham Pundir c Kartikeya b Khejroliya 9, Sahil Lotra c Dubey b Khejroliya 23, Auqib Nabi b Khejroliya 11, Abid Mushtaq c Avesh Khan b Kartikeya 28, Umar Nazir Mir not out 1, Shubham Khajuria (c) absent hurt, Rohit Sharma absent hurt

Extras: 8 (lb 7, nb 1)

TOTAL: 124 for loss of eight wickets in 24.3 overs

FALLS: 1-10, 2-18, 3-40, 4-52, 5-56, 6-70, 7-113, 8-124

BOWLING: Saransh Jain 5-0-30-0, Avesh Khan 5-0-29-2, Kumar Kartikeya 7.3-1-31-3, Kulwant Khejroliya 7-2-27-3