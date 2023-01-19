e-Paper Get App
Ranji Trophy 2023: Vidarbha defend lowest total in first-class history in India to break 74-year-old record

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Chasing a paltry target of 73, Gujarat got bowled out for just 54 to hand Vidarbha victory by 18 runs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Vidarbha made history on Thursday as they managed to defend the lowest ever total in Indian first-class cricket by beating Gujarat in Elite Group D.

Chasing a paltry target of 73, Gujarat got bowled out for just 54 to hand Vidarbha victory by 18 runs.

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate grabbed a six-wicket haul while Harsh Dubey took three to bowl Vidarbha to victory in Nagpur and consolidate on the third spot in Group D.

Sarwate was adjudged Player of the Match for his 11 wickets in the game.

Siddharth Desai's 18 was the highest score for Gujarat while the rest 10 batters got out for single-digit scores.

Notably, all 40 wickets in the match fell inside three days

The previous record for the lowest total defended by a team belonged to Bihar when they shot out Delhi for 48 to win by 29 runs in Jamshedpur in January 1949.

