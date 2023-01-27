e-Paper Get App
Ranji Trophy 2023: Mumbai draw with Maharashtra, out of quarter-final reckoning

The Ajinkya Rahane’s men fell short by 58 runs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Ajinkya Rahane | File Photo
Mumbai and Maharashtra played out a draw as both team failed to qualify for quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy on Friday. The Ajinkya Rahane’s men fell short by 58 runs. Andhra joins Saurashtra as the second team from Elite Group B.

