Ranji Trophy 2023: Mumbai draw with Maharashtra, out of quarter-final reckoning

Mumbai and Maharashtra played out a draw as both team failed to qualify for quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy on Friday. The Ajinkya Rahane’s men fell short by 58 runs. Andhra joins Saurashtra as the second team from Elite Group B.

