Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Prithvi Shaw Added To Mumbai Squad Ahead Of Bengal Clash - Report

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw is all set to make his return to competitive after long injury layoff as he has reportedly added to Mumbai squad ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match against Bengal, starting on February 2.

Shaw has been out of action for six months after suffered an injury to his knee in August last year, which forced to miss Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 24-year-old underwent rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he was recovery and progress was monitored.

Earlier, it was reported that Prithvi Shaw won't play the entirety of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 as NCA didn't want to rush him after being out of action for a long time. However, as per the report by Times of India, Shaw received 'RTP' certificate (RTP) from NCA and is set to play in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Bengal.

"Prithvi has been given a 'RTP' certificate by the BCCI's National Cricket Academy. The same was sent to the Mumbai Cricket Association on Wednesday. He has been batting well at the NCA nets recently," a BCCI source told.

Prithvi Shaw's return a big boost for Mumbai

The return of Prithvi Shaw is a major boost in the batting line-up for Mumbai ahead of the match against Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24. The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions won three out of their four matches in the ongoing season of the tournament, but struggled in the batting department.

Also, Mumbai will miss the services of Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming clash against Bengal as he joined India Test squad in Vizag after receiving maiden call-up for the 2nd Test against England, starting on February 2.

Mumbai are currently at the top of the Group B with 20 points after four matches. The most successful domestic side has almost sealed their spot for the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 knockout.