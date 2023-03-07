Ramiz Raja slams former Pakistan batsman 'Great talent but wasted talent'

Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja, who was fired as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in December last year, has taken another shot former Pakistani batter who has impressed with his performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 60-year-old cricketer-turned-administrator slammed 32-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Umar Akmal, who represents Quetta Gladiators in the premier T20 tournament, saying Umar is the epitome of 'great but wasted talent.'

Umar Akmal, the younger brother of former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal, batted unbeaten for the Gladiators against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Sunday (March 5). Ramiz was impressed by Akmal's knock and even praised him, but he also took a new shot at him.

Raja stated on his YouTube channel following the conclusion of the Islamabad vs. Quetta game, "Unfortunately, Umar Akmal's story is a literal definition of great talent but wasted talent. However, there is a lesson for all players: if you are not disciplined and cannot keep your mouth shut while playing, you are more likely to be the victim of injustice—a very unfortunate scenario."