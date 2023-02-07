Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament: Shriyan strikes 5 in Mogaveera’s victory

Mumbai: A charged up Mogaveera Sports Club outplayed Krishna Sports Club recording a thumping 10-0 win in a league match of the 25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament 2022-23, played at the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) ground.

Mogaveera’s charge to victory was powered by ace striker Sahil Shriyan was the leading goal-scorer with five goals, while Bloecher Mendes and Sumedh Kandala scored a brace of goals each and Anupam Poojary netted one to complete the massive win.

In the second match of the day, Satya Vijaya Sports Club was in prime form and blanked Union Sports Club by a fluent 3-0 margin. Striker Reuel Kunder struck a brace of goals while Tushar Poojary netted one goal to seal Satya Vijaya’s victory.

Results: Mogaveera SC 10 (Sahil Shriyan 5, Bloecher Mendes 2, Sumedh Kandala 2, Anupam Poojary) beat Krishna SC 0.

Satya Vijaya SC 3 (Reuel Kunder 2, Tushar Poojary) beat Union SC 0.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)