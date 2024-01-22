Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Face Backlash From Netizens After Skipping Ayodhya Ceremony

With the historic day of Ram Temple consecration taking place on January 22nd (Monday) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, several reputed athletes were given personal invitations. While the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble were seen for the auspicious occasion, no pictures of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni surfaced in social media. As a result, the duo have faced backlash from the netizens.
A picture of MS Dhoni receiving invitation for the consecration ceremony went viral on social media and fans expected him to see there. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, was reportedly invited for the ceremony, but according to some netizens, he did not go to be present for the press conference ahead of the Test series against England, beginning on January 25th.
Below is how the netizens have reacted to MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma not being spotted for the ceremony:
Virat Kohli to miss the first 2 Tests against England:
On the cricketing side of things, Rohit Sharma and co. received a big blow as Virat Kohli has opted out of the first 2 Tests against England for personal reasons as the BCCI released a statement on Monday. Hence, Dhruv Jurel has a remote chance of making his first Test appearance.
England have a selection conundrum of their own as Harry Brook will miss the entire series due to personal reasons. The 1st of the five Tests begins on January 25th in Hyderabad.