Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Face Backlash From Netizens After Skipping Ayodhya Ceremony

MS Dhoni was invited for the ceremony. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the historic day of Ram Temple consecration taking place on January 22nd (Monday) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, several reputed athletes were given personal invitations. While the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble were seen for the auspicious occasion, no pictures of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni surfaced in social media. As a result, the duo have faced backlash from the netizens.

A picture of MS Dhoni receiving invitation for the consecration ceremony went viral on social media and fans expected him to see there. Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, was reportedly invited for the ceremony, but according to some netizens, he did not go to be present for the press conference ahead of the Test series against England, beginning on January 25th.

Below is how the netizens have reacted to MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma not being spotted for the ceremony:

Most famous celebrity who didn't go to Ayodhya after receiving invitation



1. MS Dhoni



And csk didn’t post anything about Rammandir that others did.



Hope they will not disappoint us. — faaaaa. (@fazz7__) January 22, 2024

Shame on @msdhoni @ImRo45 @imVkohli for not attending Ram Mandir even after invitation — Shivansh (@Shivansh18398) January 22, 2024

MS Dhoni didn't attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha bcz he didn't want to hurt his woke Tamil fans — Er K🚶 (@BekaarAaadmi) January 22, 2024

This is really the Worst behaviour from Ms Dhoni , Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma

Shame on you all

They Didn't attend the Pran pratistha of Ram Mandir after Get invited

You don't have 5-6 hours for Ram mandir pran pratistha But you have time for doing ads

Shame on You All



जय श्री… pic.twitter.com/USMUgbjwnf — Mintu Dutta (@MNGamin65372627) January 22, 2024

Despite being invited to the inauguration of Ram Mandir, @msdhoni did not attend. He thinks he is bigger than Ambani.#EndDhoni — ×ALTRAS× (@Aditya_1_Sharma) January 22, 2024

- Captain Rohit Sharma was invited for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha but couldn't attend due to national duty as a leader of ICT



- Virat Kohli was also invited but didn't come due to Anushka Sharma.



- MS Dhoni was invited didn't come he had to attend a party with Rapper MC STAN — Sahil Wagh (@Sahilwagh2002) January 22, 2024

Why did Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh Didn't come for Ram mandir Pran pratishtha ayodhya event despite inviting them personally??



Does they consider themselves bigger than this event???#RamMandirPranPrathistha#AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/2VMj2ux9bz — Rinkiya Ke Papa (@BiggbossHi) January 22, 2024

Virat Kohli to miss the first 2 Tests against England:

On the cricketing side of things, Rohit Sharma and co. received a big blow as Virat Kohli has opted out of the first 2 Tests against England for personal reasons as the BCCI released a statement on Monday. Hence, Dhruv Jurel has a remote chance of making his first Test appearance.

England have a selection conundrum of their own as Harry Brook will miss the entire series due to personal reasons. The 1st of the five Tests begins on January 25th in Hyderabad.