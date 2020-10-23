Rally driver Garima Avtar aims to master drifting skills

Mumbai: While emphasising on the intensity and skill-set required to excel in rally driving, India's top woman rally driver Garima Avtar confessed she wants to sharpen her drifting skills to not only master and excel her craft, but also to popularise the same in India while talking to Indian paddler Mudit Dani on latter's live online chat show 'In The Sportlight'.



"I would like to hone my skills at this point of time as a drifter and excel in that direction. Drifting is very technical and difficult. You need to have full control and a lot of practice is required. It's also a big expense because tires burn out," Avtar said.



Without any formal training and exposure Avtar, who was a late entrant to the game, has already learnt the skills of advance driving while training in London and Dubai. Fond of extreme driving, Avtar, who has been part of major competitions in India, also believes government support and recognition will go a long way in not only promoting more people to take up the sport but also increasing the quality of participants and competitions in India.



"Recently motorsport has got included in government schemes which is a big step. We have now corporate houses extending their support too. I see a big future for motorsport in India."



An avid badminton fan, Avtar wants to pursue a career in journalism to bring out the various facets of auto reporting.