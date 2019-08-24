Rajhans, AVM, Bandra, Podar Intl garner full points

Mumbai: Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, defeated Jankidevi Public School, Andheri, 3-0 in a MSSA boys under-16 Division IV Inter-School Football tournament, at the Neville D’Souza Turf, Bandra on Saturday.

Preet Hindad opened the account for Rajhans in the 11th minute. Jankidevi hit back when Sai Vishal Setti found the parity in the 29th minute of play.

Hardik Murudi netted in the 35th minute which turned out to be the match winner for Rajhans.

In another match, Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra won with an identical margin against Podar International School IBICIE, Santacruz. Striker Neel Deodhar scored a brace to help his side seal a comfortable victory. Deodhar scored in the 16th and 23rd minutes. Coming from the bench Pratham Talwar rounded up the tally

Results

Boys (U-16): AVM, Bandra: 3 (Neel Deodhar 2, Pratham Talwar) bt Podar International School IBICIE, Santacruz: 0; Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri: 3 (Preet Hindad, Sai Vishal Setti, Hardik Murudi) bt Jankidevi Public School, Andheri: 0;

HDFC blank CBI

HDFC Bank scored a 2-0 win over Central Bank of India (CBI) in a group B match of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament, at the Cooperage Ground here on Saturday. Ramesh Singh and Prashant Rane found the target for the winners. In another match, Milat FC drew 1-1 with FSI Sea View.

Tarique Ansari scored for Milat in the second minute, while Abhishek Bhople restored parity for FSI in the 77th minute.